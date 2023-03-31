The Matchday 25 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League get underway this weekend at the various stadia with some exciting fixtures.

On Saturday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Dreams FC will welcome Hearts of Oak.

Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium will host struggling King Faisal.

Kick-off of the Saturday games has been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, Great Olympics will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Accra Sports Stadium.

At CAM Park, Karela United will host FC Samatex 1996.

Kotoku Royals at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu will host in-form Medeama SC.

League leaders, Aduana Stars will welcome Tamale City FC to the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kromansah Park will host Bechem United.

Defending champions, Asante Kotoko will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they host Real Tamale United.

Kick off the Sunday games is at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park will welcome relegation-threatened, Legon Cities.

Full Fixtures: