The Matchday 14 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various venues with some shocking results.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, Legon Cities suffered a 3-1 defeat against Bechem United.

At Akoon Park at Tarkwa on Saturday, Medeama SC suffered a 1-0 defeat against Hearts of Oak as the Phobians returned to winning ways.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale City also suffered a 3-2 defeat against Bibiani Gold Stars.

In the Sunday games, Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium pipped struggling Karela United by a lone goal.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium cruised over Nsoatreman FC by 2-0.

Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa were held to a 1-1 by Accra Lions.

FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena ended King Faisal winning run by recording a 1-0 win.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park stunned Dreams FC.

In the final game of the week, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium humiliated Kotoku Royals, who sit at the bottom of the league log 5-1.

Aduana Stars, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Bechem United complete the top four as Karela United, Tamale City and Kotoku Royals sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Legon Cities 1-3 Bechem United

Medeama SC 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Tamale City 2-3 Bibiani Gold Stars

Great Olympics 1-0 Karela United

Real Tamale United 2-0 Nsoatreman FC

Aduana Stars 1-1 Accra Lions

FC Samartex 1996 1-0 King Faisal FC

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Dreams FC

Asante Kotoko 5-1 Kotoku Royals