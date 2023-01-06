The matchday 11 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League get underway today through to Monday at the various stadia across the country.

At the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope, Accra Lions will welcome Legion on Saturday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Accra Hearts of Oak will host Tamale City at the Cape Coast Stadium also on Saturday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium will host Great Olympics with kick-off at 15:00GMT.

At CAM Park at Ayinase, Karela United will host Real Tamale United with kick-off at 15:00GMT.

Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park will welcome King Faisal with kick-off also scheduled at 15:00GMT.

At the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Dreams FC will welcome Medeama SC with a kick-off at 15:00GMT.

On Monday at DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars will host league leaders, Aduana Stars with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: