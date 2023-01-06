Government has reviewed its strategy to fight illegal mining with an assurance of sustaining the momentum to clamp down on persons involved in the destruction of Ghana’s water bodies and forests.

According to the Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, there will be sustained efforts by the Ministry and the military to continue the fight against illegal mining.

The Minister, speaking to the media after a closed-door meeting between the Ministry and the Military High Command at the Burma Camp, applauded the military for their excellent support to the government and the Ministry of Lands in the fight against the menace.

Mr Jinapor disclosed that they have re-strategised measures towards the fight and the military will subsequently implement the new strategies.

“The fundamental conclusion of our meeting this morning is that we are going to sustain our efforts at coming to grips with this menace, the military is also committed to continuing to pursue the measures which they have rolled out currently to make sure that we resolve the issue of illegal small scale mining in our country. We have reviewed our strategies and the military will start implementing soon,” he said.

Commenting on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s statement to the effect that Akonta Mining is not engaged in any illegal mining currently, the Minister said the statement was misinterpreted.

He said the President’s comment does not in any way exonerate Akonta Mining from any wrongdoing.

Mr Jinapor explained that the President was only reassuring the Catholic Bishops who raised concerns about the issue.

“The President did not speak about anything to do with the past, he was speaking about what is the state of affairs today and it was an assurance, it was an assurance he was giving to the catholic priests as a way of response when they expressed anxiety about the alleged activities of Akonta Mining.”