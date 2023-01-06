The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has commenced registration of vehicles for 2023. The exercise, which was across DVLA offices, was very smooth due to a number of reforms that were put in place.

The reforms, according to the Authority, has been necessitated to avoid delays, overcrowding and long queues, especially during the period of registration.

Among the reforms was the allocation of specific posts for the various stages of the registration processes clients are to follow. For instance; the Customs section had also put in place measures to decongest the crowd which was a usual occurrence over the years.

Attah Kuma Mensah, the Accra Regional Manager, indicated that together with his team, they worked over the weekend to ensure a smooth process throughout the registration periods.

He added that, “the pre-registration window which started in December last year also lifted the pressure since most of the clients came around to start the registration process during the latter part of 2022.

“They only walked in now to complete the needed procedures, pick up their licence plates as well as ancillary items.”

Kwame Appiah-Kubi, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Services, who led the monitoring team for the Accra (37) office assured the Regional Manager of his team’s support and availability to help the office achieve its set goals for the period and applauded the Manager and his work force for the good work.

To ensure effective and efficient supervision across the registration centres, members of Management were deplored to support and monitor the entire process at the operational offices.