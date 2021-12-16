Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, will name his provisional squad for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] today.

The Black Stars have already booked a place in the 33rd edition of the continent’s most prestigious tournament next year.

The four-time African champions will be hoping to annex the tournament to end its 40 years trophy drought.

With less than a month to kick off the tournament in Cameroon, the Serbian trainer, who returned to the West African country with a one-year renewable contract, is expected to name his provisional squad for the delayed tournament.

“The coach [Milovan Rajevac] is expected to name a provisional squad today,” Black Stars management committee chairman, George Amoako told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

The King Faisal Chief Executive Officer reiterated that the 63-year-old gaffer has requested for additional backroom staff ahead of the tournament.

“Yes, Milovan has indeed requested additional backroom staff, the management committee sat on it yesterday and discussed it.

“I can’t reveal what exactly he wants but we will update Ghanaians when an agreement is reached,” he added.

Ghana will officially open camp next week in Doha for three weeks. The team will play three friendlies before the start of the tournament.

The Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, 2022, for the Tournament scheduled for Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

The Black Stars are housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.

Milovan Rajevac will pocket $300,000 should he steer Ghana to win the Afcon next year.