A footage currently in circulation has captured the scary moment a woman was attacked while jogging.

The incident, which happened in an unknown location, saw the mid-adult being trailed by two gentlemen on a lone road.

Immediately they caught up with her, they could be seen strangling her as she struggles to prevent them from taking advantage of her.

It is unclear what the gentlemen ripped off her, but they quickly took to their heels after the successful operation.

The shaken woman was also captured retracing her steps, as though she was done with the jogging.

Watch the video below: