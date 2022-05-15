High-flying Bechem United will take on defending champions, Hearts of Oak in the finals of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup.

The Haunters secured a 2-0 win over Aduana Stars at the Berekum Golden City on Sunday in the semifinals.

Emmanuel Avornyo broke the deadlock on the 16th minute with a beautiful carpet strike.

Nine minutes after Avornyo’s opener, former Asante Kotoko winger, forward Augustine Okrah scored the second goal to give the Hunters a 2-0 lead before halftime with a superb free-kick.

Bechem United will play in the finals for the first time since 2016 when they emerged as winners over Okwahu United at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Hearts of Oak on Saturday defeated Dreams FC by 3-2 to secure the final place at the Accra Sports Stadium courtesy of Benjamin York, Suraj Seidu, and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

The final of the MTN FA Cup will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium.