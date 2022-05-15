President of New Edubiase Football Club, Abdul Salam Yakubu has been honored on his birthday by host of Asempa FM’s Ladies Time Show, Mavis Amanor popularly known as Fire Lady.

The celebration took place on Saturday May 14, 2022 at the studios of Asempa FM.

Celebration of Abdul Salam Yakubu’s birthday

Abdul Salam was celebrated for his immense contribution to Ghana football.

The birthday celebrant was full of joy as his colleagues and some media practitioners joined him to celebrate his birthday.

Chief Executive Officer of New Edubiase Football Club, Alex Ackumey and other personalities also joined the celebration.