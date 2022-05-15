A final year student of Damongo Senior High School (SHS) is in the grips of the district police for allegedly stealing a tricycle.

Seidu Yussif was nabbed by Tuna Police at a police barrier check point in the Savannah region on his way to Wa in the Upper West Region.

Upon interrogations, Seidu is said to have confessed to his crime.

Tricycle stolen by final year student Seidu

Damongo Police Commander, DSP Johnson Hessey confirmed the arrest to Adom News’ Rebecca Natomah.

He said his outfit has received several calls to pardon Seidu who is preparing for his final examinations.

But DSP Hessey said the suspect will be put before the Bole Magistrate Court to serve as a deterrent to others.