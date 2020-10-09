Popular Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has discussed politics relating to contesting a seat as an independent candidate.

Stonebwoy is doubtful any independent candidate will survive in the general election, adding “it is somewhat a waste of time”.

Making it clear his comment is no disrespect to any candidate, the artiste said he is obliged to speak the hard truth.

“I think I understand my space enough to know that being an independent candidate is a waste of time. If there is a ship already going, join one ship and add whatever you want to add. You might think being an independent candidate will survive but I think you have to join the foundation to build yours,” he explained.

He said this in an interview with Metro TV when the host asked if he would venture into politics when he is above 50.

He said politics is about serving, and he has done more than that with his music and foundation which reaches out to the less-privileged.