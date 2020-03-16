The Kwahu Traditional Council says it has called off the annual Easter Kwahu festivities and all other associated activities following the confirmation of six coronavirus cases in Ghana.

This comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo called for a ban on all public gatherings.

According to the Council, all other engagements by Nananom have been cancelled as residents are encouraged to comply with the basic precautionary measures.

In a statement issued by the Registrar of the Council, Samuel Tuffour, the Council urged residents to travel only when necessary, adding they must take caution when on these journeys.

It further stressed the media must not seek to cause fear and panic in its reportage on the pandemic.

Read the full statement below: