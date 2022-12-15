Defeated National Youth Organiser aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ernest Brogya Genfi, has described as false claim by George Opare Addo that he was given a paltry ¢2,000 for electioneering campaign in 2020.

According to him, Mr Addo, popularly known as Pablo, lied because ahead of the 2020 general election, a lot of private individuals and businessmen supported the youth wing with huge monies.

Pablo, while discussing happenings after the keenly contested youth elections in Cape Coast, disclosed that the youth wing was not given adequate resources for the 2020 elections.

But through his innovation and resourcefulness they were able to raise funds to finance the youth wing’s campaign activities in 2020.

“The whole elections (2020), the NDC gave me ¢2, 000 for the youth wing to work for the party. But we were able to raise funds to do all our activities,” he stated.

In a riposte, Mr Genfi on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said the false narrative by Pablo is just to claim credit for no work done.

He stated unequivocally that Mr Addo does not finance the youth wing with his personal resources as he wants people to believe.

In 2020, Mr Genfi claimed to be privy to monies from about 10 financiers of NDC that went to the National Youth Organiser for campaign activities.

He added that, even when former President Mahama helped Mr Addo get vehicles for the youth wing campaign, he claimed credit for it.

“There are people who are investing their personal resources and helping officers of the party to win power and such comment can demoralise them. It is not fair,” he stated.

Play attached audio for more