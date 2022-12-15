National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has alleged that the party’s re-elected Youth Organiser contracted members of the NPP to openly vilify and attack him.

According to him, Pablo, whose mandate as National Youth Organiser was renewed last Saturday, held a meeting with NPP communicators last night and fed them with narratives to malign his person.

Speaking on Accra-based Onua TV on Wednesday morning, he explained that some of the NPP communicators who Pablo met last night, later called him to leak Pablo’s dubious intentions.

He said those communicators wondered why Pablo, a national executive of the NDC would want to stab a fellow executive, in the person of Sammy Gyamfi.

The NDC spokesperson, however, refused to mention the names of his informants, but stressed that George Opare Addo, popularly known as ‘Pablo’, was behind the scheme to have his name soiled.

“He met them (NPP communicators) last night and fed them with false narratives,” he stressed in the local Twi dialect.

However, the campaign coordinator for Mr Addo, Abubakar Mutiu-Rahman, has refuted the said allegations by the NDC’s National Communications Officer.

In a statement shortly after Mr Gyamfi’s claims on Onua TV on Wednesday morning, Mutiu-Rahman said Pablo has not met any NPP communicator as Mr Gyamfi alleged.

He said Pablo is committed to the cause of the NDC and would not embark on any such treacherous move to destroy the party.

“The claim that Pablo met with NPP Communicators yesterday is false, at no point has Pablo met any NPP communications team, not previously or yesterday.

“Mr Gyamfi must prove when and where this meeting took place as well as who the participants were”, the statement emphasised.

“There is no greater insult than the claim of being a traitor to one’s party; we will not countenance any more of such allegations from Sammy Gyamfi and his ilk. We will allow this to slide but let no one mistake it for cowardice.

“Pablo is very much committed to leading a united front for the NDC Youth Wing. He’s willing to work with all and sundry to ensure HE John Dramani Mahama is elected President, so we can rescue this nation,” the statement concluded.

The comments by both parties come in the wake of the outcome of the NDC’s recently held National Youth and Women’s Congress.

At the said Congress, the incumbent National Youth Organiser, Mr Addo, retained his seat in a keen contest again former Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Brogya Genfi.

However, the supporters of Pablo as well as himself believed that Mr Genfi was supported Mr Gyamfi and other bigwigs in the NDC; including close associates of former President Mahama.

This has subsequently created a feud between Mr Gyamfi and Pablo and his allies.

Speaking on Asempa FM yesterday, Pablo said he is disappointed in the schemes that were orchestrated by Mr Gyamfi to remove him.

Meanwhile, the NDC’s National Communications Officer says he supported Mr Genfi based on his rapport with him; adding that he did not go on rampage to attack Pablo during the contest.

Speaking on Onua TV, he also denied the allegations that close associates of Mr Mahama, such as the former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, were all behind Mr Genfi.

He further discounted Pablo’s claims that he had spoken about his health during the campaign period.