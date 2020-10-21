The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced that teams that will use the Accra Sports Stadium will pay GH¢20,000.00 per game.

With the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League scheduled to start on November 13, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will use the venue as their home grounds.

Kotoko will resort to using the Accra Sports Stadium as their home ground due to the renovation work which is currently ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

However, a statement by the NSA indicated that teams that would use the facility as their home ground ahead of the new season will pay GH¢20,000.00 per game.

A category C home team will pay GH¢15,000.00 per game.

Legon Cities, Inter Allies, Great Olympics will all use the Accra Sports Stadium as their home grounds.

Below is the full statement by the NSA: