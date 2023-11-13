200 patients who are yet to be discharged after long stay at some government hospitals over inability to pay their bills will reunite with their families as Vodafone Ghana Foundation comes to their aid.

Vodafone Ghana Foundation under its initiative; Vodafone Homecoming since its inception in 2011 has catered for over 2,000 patients who did not have the means to pay for their medical bills.

According to the foundation, 200 patients have been selected across southern, middle and northern belts of the country this year.

Director of Legal and External Affairs at Vodafone Ghana, Preba Greenstreet disclosed this at Tema General Hospital during the launch of the annual programme where 20 patients from the mother and child unit, specifically the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) benefited.

“I’m honoured to be here as we embark on a journey that exemplifies the unwavering commitment of Vodafone Ghana Foundation to the wellbeing of Ghanaians,”.

“This health initiative since 2011 has evolved as a beacon of hope and solidarity within our communities. It symbolizes our steadfast dedication to providing crucial assistance to insolvent patients during their stay in healthcare institutions across the country,” she said.

Preba Greenstreet underscored the need for collective action.

“Homecoming is an annual Vodafone Ghana Foundation initiative that settles medical bills and auxiliary cost of patients in major hospitals. The issue about insolvency in healthcare institutions remains a persistent concern highlighting the urgency for collective action,” she urged.

For Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the goal of the initiative is to empower and reintegrate these patients into society for a brighter future as this help is determined in areas where it’s mostly needed.

Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson said paying for the medical bills and auxiliary cost will create room for others who need healthcare at the facilities.

“Here at Tema General Hospital, we are focusing on 20 patients especially at the NICU. Once discharged, it will free up space to enable other critically ill children to access the unit”

“I’m proud of what we do at Vodafone Ghana Foundation and the profound impact of kindness that we continue to provide to strengthen families and community at large,” she added.

Some mothers at the hospital who benefited could not hide their joy after previous failed attempts to be discharged due to financial difficulties.

One of the beneficiaries, Peace Ahianyo was all smiles and grateful.

“I’m glad Vodafone Ghana Foundation is here to support us having spent two weeks here. I can only ask for God’s blessings for them”

Another beneficiary, Mabel Adiki Numo who has been at the facility for two months was equally grateful.

Meanwhile, Head of Clinical Care at Tema General Hospital, Dr. Augustine Kwarshie indicated that such a gesture from Vodafone Foundation is a boost in service rendered to patients within catchment population of over 300,000.

Other staff, management members and board of Vodafone Ghana, the Foundation as well as the hospital were present to support.