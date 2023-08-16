Two officials from the Saboba District Assembly have been killed in a road accident on the Tamale-Yendi road in the Northern Region.

They are the District Coordinating Director, Zakariah Abdulai and Internal Auditor, Bakari Gan who were travelling from Tamale to Saboba on an official duty.

The pick-up vehicle they were travelling with reportedly collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The accident happened on Monday afternoon [August 14].

Confirming the incident to Graphic Online’s Mohammed Fugu, the District Chief Executive, George Bingrini, said the bodies of the deceased have been transported to their hometowns at Damongo and Bole for burial in line with Islamic custom

The Coordinating Director was recently transferred from Tatale to the Saboba District.

