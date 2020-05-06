A 47-year-old suspected drug trafficker, Isaac Echi, has been arrested in Edo State by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after content of illicit drugs were found in his possession.

According to Vanguardngr, Mr Echi was arrested with 33-year-old Odeh Stephen who was caught with 17 bags of cannabis Sativa weighing 198kgs.



Echi from Abi, Delta state said he lives in Okada with his wife and four children, adding that he is a farmer but proceeds from cannabis smuggling have become his palliative this season of stay at home.

MORE



He said: “I am a farmer but I also deal in cannabis to make ends meet. I am an intermediary between the seller and buyer. My commission is two thousand naira per bag amounting to thirty-four thousand naira.



“This is how I have been surviving this season. Though there is a lockdown, the drug business is still going on because customers keep coming to buy cannabis.”