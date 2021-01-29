A security taskforce in Kumasi has arrested a total of 198 people for failing to wear facemasks in public.



Upon their arrest, the suspects were compelled to buy and put on face mask before being transported to the police station.

Ashanti Regional Deputy Police Commander, DCOP David Agyemang Adjem, in an interview on JoyNews, said the recalcitrant suspects were granted bail after taking their statements.

He indicated that the Police will continue to enforce the directives since the virus is no respecter of persons.

DCOP Adjem warned that people, who violate the protocols, will be arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.