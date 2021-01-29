Former President John Mahama, who is challenging the December 7 election results at the Supreme Court, has reportedly refused to testify in the ongoing presidential election petition.

According to reports, the former President, who is the petitioner, has failed to sign a witness statement.

A spokesperson for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s legal team, Frank Davis, disclosed this while addressing the media in Accra.

“The petitioner himself has no witness statement before the court. John Dramami Mahama has refused, failed or neglected to sign unto a witness statement,” he added.

Mr Davis could not fathom why a person seeking annulment of the presidential elections is refusing to testify to back his case.

“This is a petitioner who seeks to have the elections annulled and is praying for a re-run. This same person is refusing to come and give evidence in court. The judgment is with the Ghanaian public, not mine,” he added.