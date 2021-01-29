The Principal of Jackson College of Education has applauded President Nana Akufo-Addo for nominating Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum as the substantive Education Minister-designate.

Mrs Theodosia Jackson said the President could not have made a better choice with the level of commitment and passion exhibited by the nominee towards improving quality education as a Deputy Minister.

“Dr Adutwum understands our educational system and has all the qualities to transform the sector to make it responsive to the educational needs of Ghanaians,” she said.

The educationist said the nomination of Dr Adutwum, if approved by Parliament, would change the face of education in the country.

She said he should be given the needed support and free hands to operate.

Mrs Jackson observed that the elevation of the former Deputy Education Minister was a reward for hard work coupled with his ability to address challenges in the sector with dexterity.

“The man is very humble, compassionate and always willing to offer assistance to the underprivileged to climb the academic ladder without hesitation,” the renowned educationist noted.

She said it is not common to see a Minister of State enter a classroom to teach children but Dr Adutwum did that a couple of times to the admiration of many Ghanaians.

The affable educationist is missing the days of getting close to students

“Such is the kind of person we need as a country to make progress and I urge all Ghanaians, especially stakeholders in education to rally behind the incoming Education Minister to succeed,” she implored.

She advocated for a national education policy which must be strictly implemented by the Ministry irrespective of the political party in power to ensure consistency in policy direction.

She bemoaned the politicisation of education and called for a bipartisan approach towards the handling of issues concerning education in order not to sacrifice quality for political interest.