A 19-year-old school dropout has been arrested for killing her boyfriend over infidelity.

Jacklyn Wawira is said to have halted her education at Junior High School 2 to pursue a relationship with a 25-year-old man, identified as Eric Gitonga.

Young Wawira is said to have had a heated argument with Mr Gitonga over suspected infidelity when he came visiting at her grandmother’s abode.

The argument is said to have degenerated into a fight, which caused her to grab a kitchen knife which she used in stabbing him to death.

Confirming the incident, Mwea West Sub-county police commander, Stephen Okal, identified the deceased as a petrol station attendant.

“We have managed to recover the murder weapon and the lady is being held at Kiamaciri police station,” he said.

He further revealed that further investigations were ongoing to unearth further details about the incident.