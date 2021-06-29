Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne will stay with Belgium’s Euro 2020 squad, but neither is expected to be “100%” fit for Friday’s quarter-final against Italy.

Both players came off in Sunday’s 1-0 last-16 win against Portugal.

Midfielder De Bruyne suffered an ankle injury while captain Hazard limped off with a leg muscle problem.

The pair have had scans and boss Roberto Martinez said they could still play a part against Italy in Munich.

“They didn’t take any major damage and stay with the team,” said Martinez.

“Our main concern at the moment is time, as the match against Italy is coming up quickly. Kevin and Eden probably won’t get 100% fit, but we will use every day to get them as fit as possible.

“In the event that we go through, they will be ready for the semi-final anyway.”

Belgium have lost one player, though, with second-choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet suffering a knee injury and being replaced with the uncapped Thomas Kaminski.