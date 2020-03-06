One-hundred-and-fifty Diplomats are expected to grace the 63rd independence anniversary celebration of the Republic of Ghana, slated for Friday, March 06, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, the capital of the Asanti Region.



The historic event, marking 63 years of self-rule by the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to have gained independence from colonial rule, has as its Special Guest, Dr. Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.



Also in attendance would be the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as well as his royal majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.



The 42,000-capacity Baba Yara Sports Stadium is expected be filled to capacity as Kumasi, Ghana’s oldest and second-largest city is hosting the event for the first time in the country’s history.



The anniversary is being commemorated under the theme, “Consolidating our Gains”.



Mr. Laud Commey, Chairman in-charge of the Anniversary Planning Committee, briefing the media in Kumasi on final preparations for the event, said adequate security measures had been put in place for the safety of the invited guests and the general public.



The programme, which would be climaxed with an independence parade, seeks to tell the success story of the nation after more than six decades of self-rule.



“We have over the years been the trailblazers championing the cause of Africa’s development, and this occasion presents Ghana with the opportunity to tell the world of the journey so far,” he noted.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Stadium saw workers of the National Sports Authority, managers of the facility, putting final touches to the renovation works to enhance the scenic beauty of Ghana’s biggest sports facility.



Meanwhile, the celebration has already sparked euphoria in the city as pub operators, eateries, hospitality industry players and those in trade and commerce gear up to make a field day.

GNA