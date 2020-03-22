A 15-year-old girl, Mary Rober, has been shot dead at Aboabo bus stop, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

According to reports, Mary was selling Indomie when she was accidentally shot by an unidentified man.

A witness, who spoke to Joy News, revealed the culprit was showing off his gun when a bullet was accidentally fired, killing Mary in the process.

“He tried it twice and the third one hit the girl,” he emphasised, hinting the culprit fled after realising the damage he had caused. All efforts to trace him proven futile.

The incident, which occurred at about 12:am Sunday, March 22,2020, drew a lot of crowd including the police who had to patrol the area to maintain calm while they gather evidence to ascertain the whereabouts of the culprit.

Family of the deceased is, however, depressed about the incident and wants thorough probe into the matter.

“Someone targeted her. Someone contracted the guy to kill her,” one of the relatives said while wailing uncontrollably.

Meanwhile, the body of the girl has been taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s mosque.