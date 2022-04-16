14 injured after tipper truck run into 'trotro' on Aflao road

A tipper truck and a Toyota minibus, popularly termed as ‘trotro’, have been involved in an accident.

The incident that happened close to the Wapco filling station on the Kpone Dawhenya stretch of the Aflao road occurred at 4:00 am today, April 16.

According to AdomNews’ correspondent, Bella Gidiglo Ave, 14 passengers in the Toyota minibus, including its driver sustained various degrees of injuries.

Police MTTD Chief Inspector, Yusif Yakubu, who was at the scene, noted that the injured were rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.

The red minibus was left mangled after colliding with the truck with registration number GN 5740-19.