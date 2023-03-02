Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the 13th African Games, has revealed that the Games will still be dubbed Accra 2023 despite the new 2024 date.

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the Local Organising Committee for the 13th African Games collaborated with stakeholders, including the African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) to announce a new date for hosting the Games in the West African nation.

According to the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Coordinator Dr. Decius H. Chipande, the new date for the opening ceremony of the Games will be on the 8th of March 2024 with the closing ceremony slated for the 23rd of March 2024.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the new date came after the team inspected the various facilities which will be used to host the Games and held important meetings with all the key stakeholders.

Speaking to the press, Dr Ofosu-Asare disclosed that the tag for the Games will remain Accra 2023.

“The Games will still remain ‘Accra 2023’ despite the new date in 2024. We have the example of Tokyo 2020. A lot of discussions went into this and we have agreed to retain Accra 2023,” he said.