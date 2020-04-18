Police sources at the Northern Regional Police Command have revealed that about 134 suspects were on Saturday dawn arrested in connection with the brutality of a Female Police Officer at Changli, a suburb of the Tamale Metropolis.

The security officers, numbering over 200 comprising armed military and police personnel, according to the residents, entered the community at 3:am and begun breaking into homes and beating people up from their sleep.

In the process, about 134 persons were arrested and are currently at the Regional Command undergoing some screening to fish out those purported to have engaged in the act.

Meanwhile, dozens of residents are pouring from their homes to besiege the Northern regional police headquarters in protest against the conduct of the security services.

It would be recalled that the unnamed police woman was subjected to the beatings of her life at Changli when she went to the area to effect the arrest of a woman suspected to be involved in a theft case under investigation.

The son of the suspect mobilised some residents who beat the unarmed cop to pulp according to the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Otuo Acheampong.

According to him, the police woman became unconscious and was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where she was later resuscitated and is responding to treatment.