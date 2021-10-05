Staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) in Tamale have resumed work, following the intervention of the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, and other authorities.

The workers withdrew their services last week after some irate Tamale residents attacked and vandalised their offices.

This was after police officers accompanied the workers to Lamashegu, Bavum, Nakpanzoo, and other areas in the metropolis for the arrest of some ‘illegal connection’ customers.

The officers allegedly ended up assaulting the residents.

The police administration found the action unprofessional and interdicted some four police officers who engaged in the act coupled with apologies and payment of the hospital bills of the affected persons.

The Chairman of the senior staff association, William K. Asare, speaking to Adom News’ Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre, said they rescinded their decision after the King of Dagbon and some authorities assured them of safety.

Mr Asare said, currently, they have fully resumed and their men are at work across the metropolis to restore power for citizens and they will soon also go out for bills and other operations and hope they are protected by the assurances.

He added that the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has assured that he will take care of all the damages caused by the youth and they will soon send bills of the damage cost to the minister.