The 28th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) took place on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The congress, which took place at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram, was for the Ghana FA to have their annual meeting ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

In his speech, the President of the Ghana FA, Kurt Okraku, revealed the plans of the FA as well as other initiatives to council members ahead of the new season.

Below are the key points from his speech:

1. The process leading to an independently run league is in full effect. The GFA is bringing back night football.

2. We had 113 games aired live on television. The GFA also broadcast division one league matches from across the zones. We will ensure that football is available to all homes.

3. Melcom Ghana Limited will provide all Division One clubs with a Shopping voucher worth GHc5,000.

4. The GFA has successfully concluded an agreement with Access bank that will see them become the official bank of the GFA and headline sponsor of the Division One League.

5. The GFA will from January 2023 provide each GPL club with 30 pairs of boots for the next four years. Each Division One League club will also receive 30 pairs of boots for the next four years.

6. We invested $100,000 for the purchase of footballs for the RFAs, Premier Clubs, DOL clubs and the Women’s League clubs last year.

7. The GFA has negotiated and fully taken ownership of the land on which the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) is situated. Work will soon commence on the massive facelift of the GSCE.

8. A contract has been awarded by FIFA for the construction of an astro pitch in Bolgatanga.

9. Clubs should be concerned about fans patronage of our matches. We have to think about how to win the supporters back to our game. That is how we can grow our sport.

10. The KGL Regional Challenge Cup and Inter-Club Champions League have been introduced to accelerate the development of juvenile football.