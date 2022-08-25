One person has been killed in a renewed land dispute between Jejung and Timbong communities in the North East Region.

The land dispute between the two communities began last month but was brought under control by the Police. It however reignited on Wednesday night.

JoyNews’ North East Region Correspondent, Eliasu Tanko reports that the feud is currently ongoing, adding that residents are fleeing the area.

According to him, when the dispute resurfaced, Police in the Region were unable to reach the communities due to the poor condition of roads in the area.

As a result, soldiers have been airlifted from Tamale to the areas this morning to restore calm.

According to reports, the District Security Council has called an emergency meeting at the capital, Chereponi to find a lasting solution. This is to ensure that the dispute does not escalate to other communities.

“Regional Security Council and District Security Council just held a meeting over that particular incident some few days ago,” Eliasu Tanko added.