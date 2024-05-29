Calls for the resignation or dismissal of Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, show no signs of abating, with pressure group AriseGhana being the latest to join the chorus.

AriseGhana contends that the release of an audio recording by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), purportedly featuring a conversation between Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance purchase trial, has severely damaged Dame’s reputation.

This release of the recording followed recent allegations by Mr. Jakpa, suggesting that the Attorney-General had encouraged him to provide false testimony against the Minority Leader in the ongoing ambulance case.

The purported recording captures a conversation between Godfred Dame and Jakpa, where Dame is alleged to have coached Mr Jakpa on the statements to make in court, specifically targeting Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Following this, AriseGhana in a press statement issued on Thursday, May 29, and signed by Convenor Bernard Monarh, asserts that Dame’s continued tenure is unsustainable given the tarnishing of his image.

The group argues that, as the Minister for Justice, Dame is obligated to uphold justice, but his alleged involvement in the conversation undermines this principle, rendering him unfit for office.

According to AriseGhana, the situation has transformed Dame from a Minister for Justice to a Minister for Injustice, making it untenable for him to retain his position.

“This conduct by the Attorney-General has been described variously as dishonest, unethical and criminal. Various legal brains and lawyers have publicly called for his resignation or dismissal if he fails to resign honourably.”

“AriseGhana is compelled to join the numerous calls for Mr Godfred Dame to be relieved of his duties as the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice now considering the fact that he has become a Minister for Injustice rather than a Minister for Justice. His conduct demonstrates clearly that he cannot do good to all manner of persons as enjoined by his Oath of Office.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has questioned the authenticity of the audio tape released by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the launch of Amnesty International’s Human Rights and Death Penalty Report 2023, Mr Tuah-Yeboah dismissed NDC’s claims while mounting a strong defence for his boss, Godfred Dame.