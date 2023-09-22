Leading waste management company, ZoomLion Ghana Limited has reacted to comments made by the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi, on September 20, 2023.

In his statement, Mr. Avedzi cautioned Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) against renewing contracts with Zoomlion.

The company stressed its commitment to operating with integrity and professionalism, highlighting its consistent fulfilment of contractual obligations with the MMDAs.

ZoomLion in a statement copied to Adomonline.com expressed regret over the media coverage of these comments, emphasizing that no discussions or negotiations have taken place regarding the fumigation contracts with MMDAs.

The publication in question suggested that Parliament had sanctioned the non-renewal of Zoomlion’s waste management contracts.

However, ZoomLion stated that, it is unaware of any such indication from the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, or any other contracting parties, including the MMDCEs. Furthermore, Parliament is not a party to the existing contract.

ZoomLion reiterated its commitment to upholding the highest standards of service delivery and compliance with contractual obligations.

The company expressed its readiness for continued collaboration and dialogue with relevant authorities to ensure the continued provision of exceptional waste management services.

Below is the full statement

The Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited finds it quite regrettable, the publications in the media on comments attributed to the James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) on Wednesday, 20th September 2023, cautioning Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) against renewing contracts with Zoomlion.

The Company finds it unfortunate that such a directive will be given regarding our fumigation contracts with MMDAs, whereas the two parties have not been brought together to discuss any contractual issues. It is crucial to highlight that Zoomlion Ghana Limited operates with the utmost integrity and professionalism, and we have consistently upheld our contractual obligations with the MMDAs.

The publication suggested that Parliament had sanctioned the non-renewal of our waste management contracts. The Company is, however, unaware of any such indication from the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, or any of the other contracting parties, namely the MMDCEs. Moreover, Parliament is not party to the subsisting contract

Zoomlion on 8th June 2022 actively participated in a PAC hearing to address questions and provide comprehensive explanations with evidence regarding the issues raised in the Auditor General’s report. During this hearing, the company presented substantial evidence to demonstrate our commitment to fulfilling our contractual obligations to the MMDAs.

Following the PAC hearing, there has been no adverse report or further queries from the PAC suggesting any irregularities with Zoomlion’s performance. This, to us, indicates that the PAC was satisfied with the explanations and evidence we provided during the hearing. It is therefore surprising to us hearing such damaging reportage from the Chair of the PAC.

We firmly believe that it is in the best interest of and fairness to all parties involved to engage in open and constructive dialogue rather than resorting to actions and pronouncements that may tarnish the image of the company. Over the years, Zoomlion has consistently delivered world-class waste management services to various MMDAs, resulting in a significant reduction in sanitation-related health issues across the country.

We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of service delivery and compliance with all contractual obligations. We are open to continued collaboration and dialogue with the relevant authorities to address any concerns and ensure the continued provision of exceptional waste management services.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited continues to pursue its transformational agenda of establishing state-of-the-art waste recycling plants, waste water treatment plants and medical waste treatment plants among others across the sixteen regions of Ghana to modernize waste management in Ghana and will not be distracted by such publications.

Zoomlion is also set in digitizing payment for waste collection with the launch of its “change your borla style” E-payment system to make payment for waste collection in Ghana, a seamless and easy thing to do.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited remains a responsible corporate entity that works ethically with integrity to promote environmental sanitation across the country. We, therefore, find such publication a deliberate attempt to dent the hard-earned reputation of the company, both in Ghana and at the global level.

The Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited wishes to reassure its stakeholders and the general public that it had done no wrong and calls on the media to be decorous in their reportage of such national reports against the company which has been at the forefront of driving sustainable waste management in Ghana and beyond.