Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the Ghanaian waste management company, has held its annual thanksgiving service.

The thanksgiving service was held on Friday November 27, 2020 at the company head office in Nmai Dzorn, a suburb of Accra.

The service is an annual event that brings together all workers of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, members of the public, including government officials, traditional leaders as well as the media to thank God for his mercies throughout the year.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, founder and president of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, was the guest pastor at the event. Speaking on the topic “Don’t forget your humble beginnings”, he charged the congregants never to forget their humble beginnings,

The chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (of which Zoomlion is part) expressed his appreciation to God for his mercies throughout the year.

He also took the opportunity to thank workers of Zoomlion for their hard work and dedication to the company during the COVID 19 fight.

He revealed that the Jospong Group in 2021 will set up a dust bin production company in Kumasi and Tarkoradi to supplement governments efforts in getting dustbins to every part of the country as well as promote sanitation.

He also charged his workers to be law abiding come December 7 as the country goes to the polls.

“Let’s all remember that we have only one Ghana, let us promote peace as we execute our civic duty”, he said.

Background

Over the years, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been an active leader in the sanitation industry. As the leading waste management company in Ghana , Zoomlion has been a key stakeholder during the COVID 19 pandemic, through their partnership with government in a series of national disinfection, cleaning and sanitation exercises.

Closely related to this, they have also been instrumental in the evacuation of old landfill sites across the country as part of government’s sanitation efforts.

It is worth noting also that, in the year under review (2020), Zoomlion and its partners have established waste treatment and recycling plants across all 16 regions of Ghana in close partnership with the ministry of water and sanitation.

Zoomlion is also planning to establish a waste container production company in Kumasi and Tarkoradi as part of their energized efforts in sanitation and employment.