Nigeria’s Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Ghana’s presidential candidates against violence ahead of the December 7 general elections.

He urged the key players in the elections to ensure the peace and stability of the West African country.

Former President Obasanjo leader urged the two leading candidates, President Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama to play by rules and avoid actions capable of plunging the western African country into chaos.

He encouraged the players to invest in building efforts aimed at enhancing mutual trust and confidence among themselves in the relevant national institutions and in the electoral process.

Obasanjo prayed and wished that the country will be a winner at the end of the day, irrespective of the party that wins the election.

