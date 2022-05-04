The Chief Executive Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has been adjudged the “CEO of CEOs” and “CEO of the Year-Sanitation” Award categories at the maiden Ghana CEO Vision Awards held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The awards were received on his behalf by the Apex Chief Operating Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Samanjith Udumalagala, accompanied by Ms Sophia Kudjordji, Chief Corporate Communications Officer and other executives of the Group.

The award ceremony organised by the Ghana CEO Vision seeks to celebrate, appreciate and acknowledge leadership and showcase Ghana and its business sectors to the world.

Furthermore, the CEO Vision, Exhibition and Awards is also an utmost exposure and a thriving platform for CEOs to stay connected, relevant, ahead of the game and get verified via documentary films, awards and magazines.

In an interview with the media after the award ceremony, Ms. Sophia Kudjordji, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Jospong Group of Companies on behalf of Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong expressed the Executive Chairman’s gratitude to God and to all staff members for their hard work, perseverance and commitment towards the success of the Jospong Group of Companies brand.

She, therefore, urged the upcoming youth to veer into businesses and start investing with the little they have to achieve greater heights in the years ahead.

Explaining that, success does not come on a silver platter but with determination, vigilance, respect and humility.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer used the occasion to urge the youth to learn from predecessors in the business fields like Dr. Siaw Agyepong, among others, and enact their ways and strategies to reach greater heights.

CEO of CEO’s Plaque given to the Chief Executive Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

Ms. Kudjordji expressed her appreciation to the organisers for such an event aimed at acknowledging business moguls in the country who have and still contribute to the development and growth of the country’s economy and providing numerous job opportunities across the country.

Giving a brief background about Zoomlion Ghana Limited, she said the company is a giant in waste management and environmental sanitation business in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

The company, she emphasised, was formed under the Company’s Act in January 2006.

“The company, which was formed in 2006 as Zoomlion Ghana Limited with a few members of staff, has now grown over the past years with total core staff members of 3,000,” she disclosed.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited manages over 85,000 workers under various forms of Public Private Partnerships (PPP).

The Chief Operating Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Samanjith Udumalagala displaying Dr. Agyepong Awards won at the just ended CEO Awards Ceremony.

Dr. Rev. Joyce Aryee, a member of the Board of the CEO Vision, admonished that, as individuals, our visions must always be greater than ourselves because if that is not the case we don’t have a vision.”

According to her, “whatever vision we have must capture the future of our nation, of our continent and of humanity and if it doesn’t then it is a very small vision”.

“We are here tonight because almost all of us have stepped from our comfort zones and indeed have turned our lemons into lemonade, we have done this whiles others have lamented, complained and perhaps gone to sleep,” she said.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Harnessing Visionaries to Pitch Ghana to the World’, she indicated that, “Our sleepless nights, our efforts, our hard work have birthed great rewards and are going to be rewarded.”

She, therefore, charged the honorees to hold younger people by the hand, let them become better than themselves so that they can come back here in 10 years, 20 years to see those they have mentored, because this is the surest way to accelerate development of our dear nation in every area of endeavour.”

Awardees of the various categories displaying their Awards in a group picture at the just ended CEOs Awards Ceremony held in Accra, Ghana

She further commended Latif Abubarkar and the organisers for organising such an award ceremony.

Some of the award winners at the night included CEO of the Year-CSR, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, CEO Vision Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of the Year-Private Sector, Patricia Obo-Nai (CEO of Vodafone Ghana), CEO of the Year-Internet Service Provider, Mr. Amar Deep Singh (CEO, IPMC), CEO of the Year-Innovative Energy Solutions, Prof. Hugh K. Aryee, among others.

Some special guests at the event included the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana-H.E. Javier Gutierrez, former Minister of State-Ghana, Dr. Rev. Joyce Aryee, and President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Mr. Roland Affail Monney.

The event was sponsored by the Ghana CEO Awards in partnership with Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the Ministries of Information and Foreign and Regional Integration