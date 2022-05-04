A Nigerian gay rights activist has opened up on his battle with Human Immune Virus (HIV).

Bisi Alimi, revealed how he had been battling with HIV for the past 18 years.

The HIV and LGBT advocate took to his Instagram page and shared his ‘HIV and Me’ story.

According to him, between 2004-2009, he kept quiet about his HIV status because of shame and stigma.

But now, Bisi said he has realised “HIV doesn’t kill, it is stigma, the shame and the discrimination that does”.

He appealed to the public to get tested and know their status to be able to live long.

Below is Bisi’s post on Instagram