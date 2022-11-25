Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro is a year older today, November 25, 2022.

Like many Ghanaian celebrities, a birthday photoshoot is not something Yvonne Okoro is likely to skip.

She is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God and dripping on the gram.

On the gram, she wished herself a happy birthday with the caption, “38!!!🎂.”

Her caption came with some stunning photos which have set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

Yvonne Okoro has a unique sense of fashion. She dresses down stylishly and patronises products by Ghanaians to pair with her respected brand.

The actress, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning. She wore a black and gold jumpsuit that is so gorgeous.