President of the Apostolic Church – Ghana, Apostle Dr Aaron Nartey Ami-Narh, has rejected allegations of hate leveled against supporters of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill currently before parliament.

The bill is being pushed by nine Members of Parliament as private members legislation, demanding tougher action to halt or control the prevalence of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Apostolic Church’s ongoing Ascension Ministers’ Conference in Accra, Rev. Dr Ami-Narh defended the decision of the church to back the bill.

“From what I’ve heard people say in town, that the churches hate people who have different sexual preferences. We don’t hate anyone. On the contrary, I believe that the church is showing a lot of love and the church is showing a lot of understanding.

“We believe that no one can be blamed for how he or she feels…we are not blaming anyone for how you feel. No one can punish anyone for how that person feels because you’re not directly responsible for your feelings. But you are responsible for what you do with your feelings”

Rev. Dr Ami-Narh also took on representatives of some pro-LGBTQ+ countries who’re pushing for the acceptance of the practice in the country.

“We’re not against anyone’s rights. We want to protect our nation and ask ourselves, what is safe for this nation? What is right in the sight of God? We want to preserve our culture. We are an independent nation and we must preserve our independence. We shouldn’t allow other nations to come and dictate to us.

“What they believe is good for them they can practice it, let’s also practice what is good for us, and at the end of the day, I believe that Ghana will win and Ghana will be a better place.”

He, therefore, Invited members of the LGBTQ+ community who need help to approach the Apostolic Church for help in dealing with their situation.

“The arms of the church are open, anyone who has such an issue, if you approach the church, if you approach the coalition, there will be help for you. We don’t hate you,” he added.

Among others, the bill prescribes sanctions, including jail terms for persons who advocate for LGBTQ+ persons in Ghana.