A specialist doctor has taken on President Akufo-Addo over the reasons he gave for lifting the restrictions imposed on Ghanaians as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The doctor, Hadi M. Abdullah has said in an article he titled “Mr President, I beg to differ. Thoughts of a Zongo Boy” that the decision by the president to list the restriction have nothing to do with science.

“This decision by the president is very unfortunate. It may be borne out of economic considerations and election. It has nothing to do with science,” he wrote among other things.

MR PRESIDENT, I BEG TO DIFFER. THOUGHTS OF A ZONGO BOY.

Our colleagues are contracting the virus under calm conditions.

A young colleague almost died from COVID 19. She wasn’t at a treatment Centre. She had it from a clinic.

We lost a colossus to COVID 19.

The fact that only 5% who tested positive will suffer severe disease does not mean that you will survive it. It does not mean that your friend, brother or sister will survive it.

We still don’t know why some young persons without co-morbidity run a severe form of COVID 19.

My patient, had a poorly controlled Diabetes, hypertension, kidney failure, DVT and possible PE, spinal epidural abscess but she survived. We are told such patient do not survive. She didn’t require ventilator. We managed her with oxygen.

So you see, stop thinking that you will be part of the 95% who will run a mild course of the disease.

Many members of GMA have worked without proper protective mask. I bought my own masks.

I saw my patient at the clinic and not the emergency. Sometimes it’s better to confront than dialogue. We relaxed restrictions when 7 more regions have cases of the virus.

We relaxed restrictions when we claim there are 18,000 samples to test. This decision certainly wasn’t taken based on science.

I hope the reason is not parochial.

God bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong.

Humans build economies, but economies do not build people.

HM Abdullah