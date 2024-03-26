The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed profound sorrow and shock at the sudden demise of former Information Minister, John Akologo Tia.

The late John Tia was a distinguished former Ambassador, Minister of State, and Member of Parliament under the banner of the opposition NDC.

Until his untimely departure, Hon. John Tia served as a esteemed member of the NDC’s Council of Elders.

In a statement, the party said John Tia’s contributions to the party were invaluable, as his unwavering dedication played a pivotal role in shaping the NDC’s trajectory and expanding its influence across the nation.

It added that, his passing leaves a void within the Party, depriving them of a valued comrade whose sage advice was held in high esteem and whose absence will be keenly felt.

In this time of mourning, the NDC sends heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, particularly his wife and children.

The NDC pledged to work closely with the bereaved family to ensure that Hon. John Tia’s memory is honored with a dignified farewell worthy of his stature and contributions to the party.