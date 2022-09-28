The Black Stars of Ghana secured a slim win over 139th-ranked Nicaragua in their second friendly game in Spain on Tuesday night.

The West African country were coming from the back of a 3-0 defeat to Brazil at the Le Harve last weekend in France.

Otto Addo, who is the head coach of the side paraded a strong starting lineup with Inaki Williams, Osman Bukari, and Mohammed Salisu all making the starting XI after admitting in the defeat against Tite’s side that he had his selection and game plan wrong.

The Ayew brothers were left out of the starting lineup but it was not a problem as the Black Stars fought to snatch the win.

The Black Stars put up a spirited performance in the first half and created several chances in the game but failed to find the back of the net.

However, in the 35th minute, Sporting Lisbon youngster, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku struck from outside of the 18-yard box with a beautiful curler.

After recess, the four-time African champions started strong and created chances in the box of the opponent but locating the back of the net was still a challenge.

Ghana however scored twice but was flagged offside. However, the Black Stars displayed an improved performance against the Central American side despite the slim win.

The win over Nicaragua wraps up the two friendly matches for the September international break.

The Black Stars will play Switzerland in another friendly in November before the World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Ghana, who have made a return to the Mundial have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.