Ghanaian-Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Enoch Nii Kotey Nequaye, popularly known as Young Nik, after his two jamming hot singles ‘Scared to Love‘ and ‘Focused‘, is out with an Extended Play (EP) dubbed ‘Enoch.’

The musician, blessed with unique and unpredictable talent, said he was motivated by happenings in his life and surroundings to birth the six-track album.

In an interview, Young Nik said music forms part of his life, adding that, people will easily relate to the lyrics and enjoy the unique production of the album.

“My EP will not only entertain the world but uplift, encourage and give you hope for a better tomorrow. It is a magical fusion of Ghanaian and Nigerian sounds,” he said.

The ‘Enoch-EP’ is not just a sound to dance to but entertains, speaks for individuals, and impacts massively into their lives.

The EP landed on No.1 Ghana iTunes Top 10 album charts and debuted on Apple Music’s Top 10 album charts.