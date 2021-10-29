A young Nigerian lady, Kaitlin Gee- Akwada, has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor-for-one-day of her University, Godfrey Okoye University Enugu for completing with a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

In a celebration post on her Instagram page on Thursday, October 28, the young lady affirmed that she actually declared her CGPA into existence.

According to Kaitlin, she had prepared a speech a year ago in commemoration of the occasion which was yet to come, even when her CGPA hadn’t hit the perfect score.

“About a year ago, I wrote a speech in commemoration of this auspicious occasion, before I even hit a Cumulative Grade Point Assessment of 5.0”

The excited lady added that her achievement has gone to show that the power to attract what you desire lies in your hand.

“Even the Bible buttresses the importance of backing up your faith with work (James 2:26),” she quoted.

This is a never-achieved feat for a past student of the university to assume the top position immediately after graduating.

Nigerians have applauded her for her diligence and efforts in changing the gender narrative.