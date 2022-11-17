The Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, has sent a goodwill message to the immediate past Chairman, Joseph Ade Coker.

Mr Nukpenu believes Ade Coker has paid his dues to the party in the region and stands tall among all the chairmen.

This, according to him, is because Mr Coker is the only Chairman who has occupied the position for three terms.

“Chairman Ade is the only one who has been a Chairman for three terms consecutively so he stands tall because most of his predecessors went for just a term. So if now, the delegates believe it is time for him to rest for another person to come, it is an honour and a great start,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Mr Nukpenu added the outcome of the election and the posture of delegates towards the process are signals the NDC is ready to take over the country in 2024.

“I will urge all party supporters to continue in love and unity as Ghanaians have hope in us to come and rescue the nation,” he noted.

A former Adentan Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, pulled a surprise on Sunday after he beat the incumbent, Ade Coker to emerge as the new Chairman.

The former lawmaker polled 327 votes while Chairman Coker polled 222 votes in the election held at the Tema Sports Stadium.

Mr Nukpenu was retained as the Organiser with Theophilus Tetteh Chaie also re-elected as the Secretary.

