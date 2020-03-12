A slay queen has sent a text message to 16 boys of the University of Ghana’s Pentagon Hall who slept with her.

The text message which has since gone viral accused the first boy who slept with her of telling his friends to also go try their luck. The boys managed to sleep her thinking she is cheap.

In all, a total of 16 boys who are all friends slept with the said slay queen one after the other at different times.

The slay queen figuring out the boys had connived to sleep with her disclosed she has HIV/AIDS and that the boys should go and check.