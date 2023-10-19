Former Adentan Member of Parliament (MP) Kojo Adu-Asare has called on President Akufo-Addo to apologise to persons affected by the Akosombo dam spillage over his ‘insensitive’ comment.

According to him, it was wrong for the President to have made such a comment, even if it was on a lighter note.

On Monday, while on an official visit to assess the impact of flooding in parts of the Volta region, the President, in an off-the-cuff moment, pledged readiness to discharge his responsibility towards the disaster-stricken citizens, even though he is well aware they do not vote for New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The comment, which seemed lighthearted, caused some residents to laugh, but scores of Ghanaians have also taken to both traditional and social media to condemn him.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme, Mr Adu-Asare said the apology should have come sooner given that the comment has taken over the many interventions he spoke of.

“He should have rendered an apology by now. We admit that he was being jovial, but it had been taken the wrong way, and if an apology had come, this issue would have been swept under the carpet,” he said.

However, Mr. Adu-Asare said it is never too late for people to make amends when they realise their mistakes, hence the need for President Akufo-Addo to do the needful.

“Showing remorse is part of leadership, and I will advise the President to be patient about certain issues. No matter the situation, he must be brief about its sensitivity to guide what he says,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the queen mother of Mepe, Mamagah Adzo Srako IV, has said the comment was a harmless joke.

