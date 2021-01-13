Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako, has said it is very difficult for players to play in the Ghana Premier League and leave a comfortable life.

Players in the country have been leaving the shores to seek greener pastures elsewhere due to low remuneration.

Awako, in an interview, said some players cannot make it in life if they decide to stay in the Ghana Premier League their entire career without travelling.

He stressed that there are a lot of dependants and friends who players must feed and playing in the local league will not make that possible.

“It is very difficult to play the Ghana Premier League and succeed,” he added. “You look a the prices of land and houses now, I don’t think you can make it playing the Ghana Premier League alone,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“You need to travel outside to play good football and make it as well because you have families and friends that you have to feed and help,” he added.

Awako is currently contesting for the player of the month award for December. He has already won four ‘Man of the Match’ awards.

Meanwhile, Awako will work under new coach Yaw Preko since Annor Walker, who has steered the club to churn some decent results, is currently on sick leave.

The Wonder Club will play Inter Allies in the matchday 9 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.