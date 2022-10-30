Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid, lost his cool while addressing some junior colleagues he said have tried to stain his legacy.

For some time now, it has become a norm to compare senior artistes to up and coming ones in terms of talent and lyrical prowess.

This has triggered the superstar to go out of character and remind naysayers of his wealth and musical background.

Taking to his Snapchat page to rant, Wizkid reminded critics that even if they go to heaven and beyond, they will never achieve a career as his.

He added that his critics would never garner the generational wealth he has, even if they are assisted by their parents.

“I can stop touching the mic today and y’all lil niggas still can’t touch the wealth! Even if you ask your dad and mom for help #moreloveLessEgo # EveryBody’s Daddy.

“Also, soon I’ll open a class for you niggas to come learn how to get all you deserve with less work and smart business choices.

“Moving forward! Y’all address me as Sir or daddy before you mention my name ! Ok babies,” he added.