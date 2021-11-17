Some 25 people have died after contracting the Yellow Fever disease in the Savannah and Upper West Regions.

The infection was announced as an outbreak by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on October 29, 2021.

Some 18 others are also on admission at some health facilities and are being treated for the virus.

A statement from the GHS indicates that a team of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centre for Disease Control was dispatched to the region to investigate the outbreak and enforce control measures.

Following their engagement with stakeholders in the affected areas and thorough assessment, a decision has been taken to dispatch 50,300 doses of Yellow Fever vaccines from GHS headquarters to some selected districts for inoculation.

An update, signed by Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, explained that over 43,615 persons in the Savannah Region have been vaccinated as part of the intervention.

The GHS Director-General further added that his outfit will “continue with efforts aimed at improving outcomes for persons who are unfortunately affected while continuing with the vaccination drive to improve the immunity of the population against Yellow Fever.”

